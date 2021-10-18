Walmart unveils three Black Friday deal days

Walmart+ subscribers will be able to cash in on deals, four hours ahead of everyone else.

WASHINGTON — Walmart is preparing for the holiday shopping season, and while some stores are kicking off their Black Friday deals in October, the mega-retailer is sticking to the same schedule as it had in 2020.

Walmart says it will offer three separate days of Black Friday deals throughout November, with each sale day highlighting deals on a different group of products. The promotion is being called Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days.

Each of the offering days will start out on Walmart.com, and then continue in stores after. This year, subscribers to the store's premium membership, Walmart+, will have access to all of the deals being offered a full four hours before other shoppers.

The first day of deals starts online on Nov. 3, with a focus on toys, electronics and tires. There will be major discounts on things like Roku-enabled TVs, dolls, and Keurig machines. Day one's sales will start at 7 p.m. ET online. Walmart+ subscribers will have early access from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET. The in-store event will be two days later, on Nov. 5.

The second day of deals will start online on Nov. 10, and will feature sales on clothes, home goods and more. Walmart+ subscribers get to start shopping at 3 p.m., while everyone else will have to wait until 7 p.m. ET. In-store deals will start two days later on Nov. 12. Some of the biggest savings will be on products like Blackstone griddles, HP laptops and Shark robot vacuums.

Then, of course, there is Black Friday itself. In a statement, the company said the day would feature "its biggest, best savings of the season," but didn't release details on any specific deals.