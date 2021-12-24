A woman died from her injuries and Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett is hospitalized for injuries.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Las Vegas woman died from injuries she sustained as a passenger in a single-vehicle crash in Loudoun County Thursday night, according to police.

Michele Bowman, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed in an email to WUSA9 that the driver the vehicle that crashed is Deshazor Everett. Everett plays on the Washington Football Team as a safety.

A statement from the sheriff's office says a 2010 Nissan GT-R—driven by Everett—was heading north around 9:15 p.m. on Gum Spring Road near Ticoderoga Road when it "left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over."

The passenger in the car was identified by the sheriff's office as 29-year-old Olivia Peters of Las Vegas. Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital and died from her injuries, the sheriff's office says.

Everett is being treated for serious, but nonlife-threatening, injuries at Reston Hospital Center.

WFT released the following statement about the crash:

"We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett. A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one. Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate this crash and asks witnesses to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 703-777-1021.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

