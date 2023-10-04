Memorial services announced for Missouri soldiers killed during helicopter training in Kentucky

Both fallen soldiers will have memorial services this weekend in Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — Two Missouri natives were among the nine service members who died aboard two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed during a routine training exercise on March 29 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Radford Smith was raised in St. James and graduated from John F. Hodge High School, according to his obituary. His friends and family described the 32-year-old as a dedicated family man, a loyal friend, a dependable battle buddy and an outstanding human being.

Smith joined the U.S. Army in 2012 and served as a Black Hawk pilot in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) with C. Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (Wings of Destiny).

He was survived by his wife and three children, who live in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Visitation for Smith will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the St. James Middle School gymnasium, located at 1 Tiger Drive in St. James. A memorial service will follow. He will be laid to rest at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Fort Leonard Wood.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary G. Esparza grew up in St. Louis and was a graduate of Bayless High School and Southeast Missouri State University. According to his obituary, the 36-year-old enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010, served as an aeromedical evacuation pilot with the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade in Hawaii, pilot-in-command with Task Force Sinai in Egypt and was an instructor pilot assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade since 2021.

Esparza lived his life to its fullest and was described as a St. Louis guy through and through, with his perfect date being eating Imo's Pizza at a Cardinals ballgame.

Visitation for Esparza will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, located at 1515 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis. His funeral will take place at 10 a.m. next Monday at Crosspoint Church, located at 5001 Little Road Road. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.