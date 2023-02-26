Congresswoman Cori Bush marries campaign security guard in secret wedding

Marriage records filed St. Louis show U.S. Rep. Cori Bush tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this month.

ST. LOUIS — Congresswoman Cori Bush, the progressive Democrat who has long described herself as a single mom, is no longer single.

Bush got hitched in a private ceremony in St. Louis last weekend, according to sources. Marriage records filed with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds show Bush signed her marriage license in a pact with Cortney Merritts on Feb. 11, a few days before their wedding.

Merritts, a veteran of the U.S. Army, has worked for Bush's campaign as a hired security guard. Campaign finance records show the Bush campaign has paid him $62,359 in direct payments in 2022. Most of the payments were listed for security services, while $2,359 of them were for cash reimbursements.

The first direct campaign payments to Merritts were reported in 2022 after their relationship began.

Bush began spending significant money on hiring security guards in August 2020. Between then and now, her campaign spending records show $627,088 in security-related expenses.

Conservative news outlets have skewered Bush as a hypocrite for spending so much money on private security guards while calling to defund the police. She and her supporters have defended the unusually high security expenses as a necessary defense against hostile threats of violence.

Beyond the regular partisan sniping in Congressional politics, these particular campaign expenses to an apparent fiancé have the potential to draw the scrutinizing eye of the FEC and the Congressional Ethics Office.

Federal election law and House ethics rules prohibit the use of campaign funds for personal use, but guidance issued from the Federal Election Commission has allowed some members of Congress to pay family members if they performed "bona fide service."

Bush would hardly be the first member of Congress to use campaign funds to enrich family. The practice, while relatively rare, appears to be a bipartisan practice, according to campaign finance reporting from election watchdogs at Open Secrets.

House ethics rules also ban members from borrowing campaign funds, which raises further questions about a campaign making direct payments to a partner.

"Such a transaction is permissible under the House Rules only if the campaign does not pay more than fair market value in the transaction," the pamphlet says.

However, each individual case can often come under review, and campaigns are expected to keep specific itemized records to justify questionable expenses.

"Campaign funds are not to be used to enhance a Member's lifestyle, or to pay a Member's personal obligations," the rules say. "Members have wide discretion in determining what constitutes a bona fide campaign or political purpose to which campaign funds and resources may be devoted, but Members have no discretion whatsoever to convert campaign funds to personal use."

Campaign finance records show Bush spent the majority of security funds to hire a St. Louis-based firm, though their relationship with Merritts is unknown.

Agents for P.E.A.C.E. Security, LLC, could not be reached for comment.

Bush's campaign security expenses made national news two years ago when some local law enforcement officers lost their government jobs while taking on side work for her.

The Associated Press previously reported that two St. Louis sheriff's deputies who worked secondary jobs providing security for Bush were fired from the sheriff's office in 2021. But Sheriff Vernon Betts said at the time that the deputies were fired for failing to get approval for their moonlighting jobs, not for whom they worked.