ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A controversial electronic billboard featuring President Donald Trump and a Bible verse was taken down Monday, just a few days after it was put up.

Martha Baker shared an image of the billboard on Facebook over the weekend. It was part of a rotating electronic billboard along Interstate 170 between St. Charles Rock Road and Page Boulevard.

The billboard has a picture of President Trump with the words "make the gospel great again" and part of a bible verse "The Word became flesh".

He post was shared nearly 400 times with Baker and other commenters calling the billboard blasphemous.

As of Monday, the Billboard was taken down by the company that manages the billboard, DDI media. The company provided the following statement:

“A recent billboard with an image of President Trump has been removed because of its political nature and the fact that it did not disclose the sponsoring organization. The ad did not meet our requirements for political ads and was taken down just a few days after it was placed.”

