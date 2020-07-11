'Incalculable damage' says former Republican Senator of Trump's fraud claims

Some feel Republicans haven't said enough, others feel like what they have said hasn't come soon enough. Here is who is on the record about the President's claims.

ST. LOUIS — With vote-counting still ongoing and President Donald Trump alleging voter fraud, some of his fellow Republicans are weighing in on his claims.

Some feel Republicans haven't said enough, others feel like what they have said hasn't come soon enough. Nevertheless, here is who is on the record about the President's claims of fraud.

Former Republican Senator John Danforth told 5 On Your Side in a statement, "By alleging widespread fraud, President Trump's purpose is to undermine Americans' belief in the legitimacy of the election and therefore in the foundation of our democracy. He is causing incalculable damage to our country."

Missouri's current, senior Senator Republican Roy Blunt on Twitter praised President Trump for his campaign and said, "Every vote that was legally cast needs to be counted. Votes that were not legally cast should not be counted."

And said, "Candidates have the right to use all of the tools available to them to ensure the votes are accurately counted."

Blunt also told reporters in D.C. "Part of the obligation of leadership is you should always have in your mind: How do I leave?" as quoted by Lindsay Wise with the Wall Street Journal. "I think this will all be settled in the next 10 days or so," Blunt reportedly said.

5 On Your Side Political Analyst and UMSL assistant professor of political science Anita Manion said if the final count is in Joe Biden's favor it could take a lot longer.

"The bigger his Electoral College victory we might see more Republicans come out in a more unified way to say it's time to move on," said Manion. "But, if it comes down to just one or two states, I think we'll see a battle that lingers on. And remember, in 2000, it was like thirty-six days before we knew who our president-elect was."

There are some legal challenges already although Manion said so far none appear to have the potential affect vote counts by large numbers.

Another Republican, Congressman Rodney Davis from Illinois told 5 On Your Side in part, "Anyone who makes claims of voter fraud must back up those claims with actual evidence. Making unsubstantiated claims regarding the legitimacy of an election does not help our country."

So far, nothing specific on the President's fraud claims from Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley but he did tweet that we need "new election integrity laws."