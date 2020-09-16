Mizzou Arena to serve as polling place on Election Day

It will be one of the largest voting centers in the state, the university said

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It is usually the site of basketball games and other events, but in November Mizzou Arena will serve as a polling place.

It will be one of the largest voting centers in the state, according to a press release from the university. On Election Day, the facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 3.

"As part of the SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice, which includes men's basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin and five student-athletes, Mizzou is helping launch and implement the league's new Voter Education Participation Program," the release said.

Mizzou Athletics is helping student-athletes in the voter registration process and providing educational sessions and resources from community experts for student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Mizzou Athletics worked with Boone County to set up the arena as a polling location.