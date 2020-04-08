Voting in St. Louis County looks different this time around

Eighty-thousand people returned absentee ballots ahead of election day. In the August 2016 primary, St. Louis County received about one-sixth as many.

ST ANN, Mo. — When Priscilla Ahl pulled up to the curbside voting lane in St. Louis County Tuesday at noon, she was surprised by how easily the process moves.

"I was expecting more traffic and more confusion," she said.

Coronavirus is changing the way people vote, including Ahl who is one of the more than 80,000 residents to request an absentee ballot in the August primary. Ahl is the caretaker for an immunocompromised daughter.

Nancy Donahue was in line with Ahl, using curbside voting for the first time when she cast her ballot.

"I have trouble with steps and I have handicap plates. This seems to be just the thing for me. I think it's an excellent idea. I just wish the mail will get straightened out," she said, referencing reports of mail delays.

People walking into the St. Ann polling location also encountered a different experience, a voting process impacted by the coronavirus.

Signs on the front door notified voters of the county's mask policy. Staff administered temperature scans. Booths were spaced 6 feet apart.