St. Louis expands ways to vote, offers ‘no excuse’ absentee voting places

St. Louisans will be able to cast a ballot at their usual polling place and 12 other centers.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis City Board of Elections announced Monday additional ways for residents to vote in the upcoming general election.

St. Louisans will be able to cast a ballot at their usual polling location or any of the 12 voting centers citywide. Residents can also cast their ballot at one of four “no excuse” absentee centers starting Oct. 25.

“Voting is the primary way for residents and neighborhoods to express their will,” said Ben Borgmeyer and Gary Stoff, directors at the election board. “Participation in the process ensures that your voice is heard.”

This opportunity was made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan dispersed last year. The funds allowed the Election Board to upgrade its voting infrastructure in St. Louis, making voting more accessible to residents.

The board also said it is important to remember there are new voter ID rules in place. Residents most present one of the following forms of photo ID to vote:

A non-expired Missouri driver or nondriver license.

A non-expired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card.

A non-expired U.S. passport.

Also, they recommend that your name on your ID matches the name on the voting rolls.

The Missouri Department of Revenue offers residents free nondriver licenses through its DMVs. For information about how to one, click here.

If you do not have an acceptable form of ID, you can still vote at the voter’s polling place by casting a provisional ballot on Election Day, Nov. 8.

To explore voting options, find the closest polling place on Nov. 8 or find a “no excuse” absentee polling place beginning Oct. 25., click here.

For more information on voting and upcoming elections, visit the Board of Election Commissioners website or call 314-622-4336.