Fellow candidates call for Greitens to drop out of Senate race over abuse allegations

ST. LOUIS — In court records revealed on Monday, former Missouri governor and leading Senate candidate Eric Greitens was accused of physical abuse by his ex-wife amid a child custody dispute.

In a sworn affidavit, Sheena Greitens casts her ex-husband as someone who threatened to use his political connections and influence in order to destroy her reputation to win custody of the children.

“Prior to our divorce, during an argument in late April 2018, Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home,” Sheena Greitens wrote in the filing.

Eric Greitens’ campaign team said in a statement Monday morning that the allegations were "nothing more than a sad attempt to force a father to yield custody of his children to a deranged individual."

The allegations could complicate his bid to emerge from Missouri's Aug. 2 primary as the GOP nominee and potentially jeopardize his party's chance to hold onto a key Senate seat in the general election.

In the hours after the allegations were revealed, some of Greitens' political opponents in the ongoing Senate race have called for him to back out of the race.

Senate Candidates

Vicky Hartzler

“Real men never abuse women and children. Period, end of story,” GOP U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler said in a recorded statement posted on Twitter. “It’s time for Eric to get out of the Senate race and to get professional help.”

🚨 New video response from @VickyHartzlerMO.



Real men never abuse women and children. #mosen pic.twitter.com/c4UiH7WlDl — 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐟𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@HafnerMO) March 21, 2022

Eric Schmitt

Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is also running, went one step further, calling for Greitens to be prosecuted.

“The behavior described in this affidavit is cause for Eric Greitens to be in prison, not on the ballot for U.S. Senate.”

Lucas Kunce

Democrat Lucas Kunce also said Greitens should “immediately drop out.”

I agree with Vicky Hartzler and Eric Schmitt. @EricGreitens should be in jail, not running for U.S. Senate. #MOSen pic.twitter.com/wiDG9OvTax — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) March 21, 2022

Dave Schatz

Dave Schatz, the Missouri Senate president pro tem and Republican candidate for Senate also called for Greitens to exit the race.

I have consistently said that @EricGreitens is unfit to serve in public office. In light of today’s evidence showing a long pattern of abuse against his wife and children, he should end his campaign immediately. https://t.co/kyUotgZJWt — Dave Schatz (@DaveSchatzMO) March 21, 2022

Billy Long

Republican U.S. Congressman and Senate candidate Billy Long also called for Greitens to leave the race.

Like most of America I'm shocked and appalled by what was in Sheena Greitens' sworn affidavit about Eric Greitens. He is clearly unfit to represent the state of Missouri in the United States Senate. There’s no way he can stay in this race. — Billy Long (@auctnr1) March 21, 2022

Spencer Toder

Democrat Spencer Toder said Greitens remaining in the Senate race is "distracting from issues that Missourians are facing, is hurtful to victims of assault, and undermines our shared values."

Sheena Greitens has courageously come forward to expose more of Eric Greitens' history of domestic violence. She and her family deserve our respect and appreciation for their strength. I fully support victims and hope that she and her family are given space to heal. — Spencer Toder for Senate (@SpencerToder) March 21, 2022

Missouri deserves to be represented by politicians who put the people of this state above their personal aspirations. Eric Greitens' presence in this race is distracting from issues that Missourians are facing, is hurtful to victims of assault, and undermines our shared values. — Spencer Toder for Senate (@SpencerToder) March 21, 2022

Mark McCloskey

The Republican candidate has not released a formal statement but told 5 On Your Side that Greitens should drop out if the allegations are true.

Other lawmakers

Sen. Josh Hawley

Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who endorsed Vicky Hartzler in the upcoming Senate race, said Greitens belongs "in handcuffs, not the United States Senate."

If you hit a woman or a child, you belong in handcuffs, not the United States Senate. It’s time for Eric Greitens to leave this race https://t.co/RgCow67dDW — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 21, 2022

State Rep. and St. Louis County Executive candidate Shamed Dogan (R)

Men who abuse women & children deserve to be dealt with by the criminal justice system. They must never be rewarded with public office. Eric Greitens should drop his Senate candidacy and do what he should've done 4 years ago: repent and get some help. #mosen — Shamed Dogan (@Dogan4Rep) March 21, 2022

State Senator Caleb Rowden (R)

Real men don’t abuse their wife.



Real men don’t abuse their children.



Eric Greitens is not a real man.



He is a fake, failed politician and a terrible human being.



Full stop. #MOLeg #MOSen #MOGov https://t.co/tNlPPJ4Zn5 — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) March 21, 2022

State Rep. and U.S. House Candidate Trish Gunby (D)