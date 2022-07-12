5 new laws taking effect in Illinois in 2023

Example video title will go here for this video

Here’s a look at some of the laws taking effect in Illinois next year.

More than 180 laws are taking effect Jan. 1. We’re taking a closer look at five of those laws to look out for next year.

With the start of the new year comes new laws going into effect in Illinois, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act.

SAFE-T Act :

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the SAFE-T Act in 2021, which addresses a variety of criminal justice issues. One of the provisions of the SAFE-T Act that goes into effect in 2023 is the end of cash bail.

The law allows a judge to evaluate the public safety risk of a defendant charged with a forcible felony that does not qualify for probation. If the felony does qualify for probation, the judge can only detain the defendant based on factors like criminal history, violations of their terms of release or flight risk before trial.

"What's true is cash bail is over, now judges decide if you pose a risk of hurting someone or running away, they'll keep you behind bars, otherwise you'll be free to go home until your court date," St. Louis University law professor Anders Walker told 5 On Your Side in September.

The bill also requires all police departments to be equipped with body cameras by 2025 and increased training for police officers.

Prosecutors have been among the loudest voices criticizing the law, including Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. In September, Haine told 5 On Your Side he believes cash bail “helps prevent quick, successive, repeated crimes.”

“That's why we have cash bail. That's the whole purpose,” he said in an interview with 5 On Your Side Political Editor Mark Maxwell.

In October, Haine filed a lawsuit against the SAFE-T Act, saying it was unconstitutionally vague and eliminating cash bail statewide would lead to significant delays in criminal cases.