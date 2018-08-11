MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Madison County, Illinois, voters decided by a 2-to-1 margin Tuesday night that their county should be a gun sanctuary.

“Shall Madison County become a sanctuary county for law-abiding gun owners to protect them from unconstitutional gun laws passed by the Illinois General Assembly?” was the question voters answered at the polls.

67 percent of voters said yes.

But what does that do? Not much.

The vote is not legally binding. It was designed for people to give their opinion and make a statement, Kirk Prenzler, chairman of the Madison County Board, said.

Prenzler said more than two dozen counties in southern Illinois have passed similar resolutions.

He says it’s all a reaction to blue Cook County, where Chicago is located. There’s a lot of people there and a lot of power. And a lot of people in power there are viewed as being tougher on guns.

So counties down south, including Madison County, are passing resolutions and referendums to say they aren't going to accept any change to state law that they believe infringes on the Second Amendment.

They're sending a message here, and nothing more.

© 2018 KSDK