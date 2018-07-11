ST. LOUIS — Missouri voters navigated a maze of propositions and constitutional amendments to approve medical marijuana.

Voters had three issues to vote on, all of which would approve medical marijuana in Missouri: Amendment 2, Amendment 3 and Proposition C. Amendment 2 was the only one that passed legalizing medical marijuana legal in the state, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night.

Amendment 2 would legalize growing, manufacturing, selling and consuming marijuana and marijuana products for medicinal use at the state level.

It would tax marijuana sales at 4 percent, with proceeds going to fund veterans health care programs. Only Amendment 2 would allow for home growing marijuana: Patients could grow up to six marijuana plants; a caretaker could cultivate up to 18.

It's expected to generate $18 million in annual taxes and fees and cost the state $7 million in yearly operating costs. The measure would generate $6 million per year in revenues for local governments.

New Approach Missouri collected about 232,000 valid signatures, including 33,204 in the 7th Congressional District, which includes Springfield, according to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office.

New Approach's proposal would put regulatory authority for licensing the cultivation, testing and sale of marijuana in the hands of the Department of Health and Senior Services. The state would be able to create a "seed-to-sale tracking system" to ensure marijuana only goes to qualified patients.

