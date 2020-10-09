Missouri gubernatorial candidate Rik Combs

Rik Combs of Cole County is the Libertarian Party candidate running for Missouri governor in the November general election

COLE COUNTY, Mo. — Rik Combs of Cole County is the Libertarian Party candidate running for Missouri governor in the November general election.

According to his biography, Combs grew up on a cattle farm and graduated from the University of Alabama before spending three decades in the United States Air Force. He served as CEO of Baron AG in Florida from 2006-2009 before relocating to Jefferson City in 2009. He now lives near Binder Lake with his wife and daughter.

His campaign platform focuses on slashing taxes, cutting government spending and protecting private property.

Combs said he wants to eliminate eminent domain and asset forfeiture and exempt those ages 70 and older from property taxes on their primary residence. He also wants to eliminate what he calls "draconian and regressive taxes" such as personal property tax and income or corporate taxes.