House Speaker standoff means lawmakers can't get to work for you

WASHINGTON — A standoff in the U.S. House continues.

Thursday, the lower chamber adjourned for the third straight day without a House Speaker. A group of 20 Republicans continued to block party leader Kevin McCarthy from taking the speaker's gavel, even after he agreed to concessions and offered the holdouts prime committee seats.

There have been 11 ballots so far. Until they pick a speaker, the Republican-controlled House cannot vote on any other business for the American people.

Some Democratic lawmakers who represent Illinois and Missouri are frustrated they aren't able to get to work. That includes a newly-elected leader from Illinois who is at the U.S. Capitol for the first time as a Congresswoman. Representative Nikki Budzinski has a message for Congress: put your differences aside so Republicans and Democrats can get to work.

"I don't pick the day," McCarthy said to a group of reporters Thursday. "I'm confident we'll get to the solution. Otherwise, we won't be successful."

He is holding on to hope he'll secure the vote for Speaker of the House. Wednesday night, lawmakers made history by not agreeing on a Speaker this far into the session.

"After all, we’ve had 11 rounds of voting as of now and he's gone 0 for 11 when it comes right down to it,” said SIUE Political Science Professor Dr. Ken Moffett.

It comes down to 20 Republicans who refuse to push McCarthy to the top.

"There are some members of Congress that are Republicans that I think hold the mantle of people like Abraham Lincoln and I think there are some that aren't," said former Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger. "I think these 20 out there that are doing their best to tear down government, and frankly, some of those have been trying to tear down government since they've been in Congress, is not a great example of Lincoln Republicanism, a guy who fought to preserve it.”

Meanwhile, some Democratic lawmakers feel frustration. Congresswoman-elect Nikki Budzinski of Illinois is beginning her first term. She can't be sworn in until there's a Speaker.

"I'm here with my Bible. I'm ready to go as soon as they call me to the floor,” she said.

"If this goes on for a really long time, the question that is somewhat being raised, but that will be raised more clearly is 'If the republican majority can't even pick a Speaker, how are they going to be able to tackle some of the other issues that need to be addressed?'” Dr. Moffett added.

"We've heard for two years, at least I know I have for 2 years, that ‘When we take over, we’re going to govern. When we take over, we’re going to show the Republicans, [I mean] the Democrats how to lead. We’re going to take care of the people,’" Democrat Rep. Cori Bush added. "Well, that's not what's happening right now. They're not taking care of the people. They're not governing.”