Gov. Parson announces new website to help prevent suicide among U.S. Army service members, families

The Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team launched a new website to further its efforts in reducing suicides among service members, veterans and their families.
Credit: UPI
Missouri Governor Mike Parson talks to reporters after officially opening 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. manufacturing plant in Hazelwood, Missouri on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team launched a new website to further the state’s efforts in reducing suicides among service members.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Missouri established the team in 2021 under Parson’s leadership. The team was created to collaborate, plan and implement suicide prevention best practices and policies for service members, veterans and their families across the state.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs or VA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration originally launched the initiative to bring together leaders in community and state governments to prevent suicide among service members, veterans and their families.

The site provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities, the impact suicide is having on the military community and resources for both members of the military community and for anyone wishing to support them. 

The site also offers access to free online military culture and suicide prevention training through PsychArmor for health care providers, veterans, employers and military family members. To start a course, click here

The team consists of members from:

  • Governor’s Office

  • Department of Mental Health

  • Department of Social Services

  • Missouri Veterans Commission

  • Office of the State Courts Administrator

  • Missouri National Guard

  • Department of Corrections

  • Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development

