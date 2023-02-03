Gov. Parson announces new website to help prevent suicide among U.S. Army service members, families

The Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team launched a new website to further its efforts in reducing suicides among service members, veterans and their families.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team launched a new website to further the state’s efforts in reducing suicides among service members.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Missouri established the team in 2021 under Parson’s leadership. The team was created to collaborate, plan and implement suicide prevention best practices and policies for service members, veterans and their families across the state.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs or VA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration originally launched the initiative to bring together leaders in community and state governments to prevent suicide among service members, veterans and their families.

The site provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities, the impact suicide is having on the military community and resources for both members of the military community and for anyone wishing to support them.

The site also offers access to free online military culture and suicide prevention training through PsychArmor for health care providers, veterans, employers and military family members. To start a course, click here.

The team consists of members from:

Governor’s Office

Department of Mental Health

Department of Social Services

Missouri Veterans Commission

Office of the State Courts Administrator

Missouri National Guard

Department of Corrections

Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.