North St. Louis County mayors, Kansas City prosecutor back Wesley Bell's bid for U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Wesley Bell is racing to gain ground on Lucas Kunce in Missouri's Senate Democratic primary contest.

Bell, the St. Louis County Prosecutor, jumped into the 2024 race earlier this month but trailed Kunce significantly in campaign cash and political support.

Kunce, who officially declared his 2024 bid on January 6, already had momentum and a significant head start after running statewide in 2022.

Bell's campaign said on Wednesday that it had garnered the support of his counterpart on the western side of the state in Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, along with Missouri State Representative Deb Lavender (D-Manchester), and ten mayors from cities in North St. Louis County.

Bell broke the news that Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones had flipped from Kunce's camp to back him on the day he announced his Senate bid.

Since then, nine other mayors, St. Ann Mayor Amy Poelker, Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones, Northwoods Mayor Sharon Pace, Vinita Park Mayor James McGee, Pagedale Mayor Faye Millett, Beverly Hills Mayor Brian Jackson, Moline Acres Mayor Michele DeShay, Berkeley Mayor Babatunde Deinbo and Black Jack Mayor Arnold Hinkle have joined her in backing Bell.

“I have known Wesley since we served on Ferguson City Council together," Jones said. "He cares about the quality of life of the people. I saw how he was cool-headed when tensions were running high in Ferguson and how he mediated between police and protestors. I have also seen him win tough races, races no one thought he would win, and that’s why I’m supporting him to take on Josh Hawley.”

“I am grateful for the support of these mayors, these leaders in their communities, who understand that solving real problems means working together and I appreciate their trust in me,” Bell said.

Kunce's campaign still appears to be winning the endorsement primary after announcing support from the Missouri AFL-CIO, former U.S. Congressman Bill Clay Sr., St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, and St. Louis County Councilmembers Shalonda Webb and Rita Heard Days.