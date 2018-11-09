CAPE GIRAREAU, Mo. — Pres. Trump's campaign has canceled a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau.

He was expected visit Southeast Missouri on Sept. 13 to rally supporters and urge them to replace Sen. Claire McCaskill with Republican Josh Hawley, the state attorney general who has the president's endorsement.

Those with tickets to Thursday's event received an email Tuesday morning saying the event had been canceled due to Hurricane Florence and its anticipated landfall this week.

