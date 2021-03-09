Prosecutors want to put 'QAnon Shaman' behind bars for more than four years

Sentencing report says Jacob Chansley was 'the public face of the Capitol riot.' Chansley's defense lawyers reveal he sought Trump's pardon.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 51-month prison term for Jacob Chansley of Phoenix - the so-called "QAnon Shaman" - for his role in the Capitol insurrection Jan. 6, according to a sentencing memo filed late Tuesday.

The sentence would be the stiffest handed down to date in prosecutions stemming from the insurrection.

The memo describes Chansley as "'the public face of the Capitol riot."

Chansley stood out from the rioters who stormed the Capitol, shirtless with a horned headdress at the dais where Vice President Pence had been presiding at the certification of the 2020 election.

The defense sentencing memo argues that Chansley is a mentally ill man who should be sentenced to time served since his January arrest.

Chansley sought a pardon from President Donald Trump, didn't get it and then cooperated fully with law enforcement authorities, the defense memo says.

The images of Chansley "have become to Jan. 6 what the Swoosh is to Nike," the memo says.

In September, Chansley pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding. Under a plea deal, five other charges were dropped.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 17.

Other Arizona arrest in connection to the Capitol riot include James Burton McGrew, Micajah Joel Jackson, Felicia Konold, Cory Konold, Andrew Hatley and Tim Gionet.

