Sen. Nick Schroer on 'The Record'

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Republicans kicked off a new legislative session in Jefferson City last week promising tax relief, education reform, and lower crime.
State Senator Nick Schroer (R-O'Fallon) joined 'The Record' to explain some of his proposals, which include a state takeover of the St. Louis police department, implementing a higher threshold to change the state constitution, and threatening school districts with legal liability if schools compel students or teachers to adopt ideas that people of a certain race or ethnicity bear "collective guilt" or inherent responsibility for "actions committed in the past."
