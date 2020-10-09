St. Louis circuit attorney candidate Daniel Zdrodowski

ST. LOUIS — Daniel Zdrodowski is the Republican candidate running to unseat St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in the November general election.
Campaign website: danielzprosecutor.com
He ran unopposed on the Republican primary ballot in August.
Zdrodowski is a lifelong resident of St. Louis. According to his biography on his campaign website, he graduated from Loyola University New Orleans with two bachelor's degrees in classical vocal performance and philosophy. He then received his law degree from the St. Louis University School of Law and worked at several law firms before founding his own practice in 2020.
Zdrodowski has been critical of Gardner's leadership during her tenure as circuit attorney. His platform includes restaffing the circuit attorney's office, rebuilding trust between the office and city officers, increasing prosecution of violent criminals and working to protect informants and witnesses from retribution.