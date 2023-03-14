Gardner asking judge whether former Greitens co-council can represent her during removal proceedings

Ronald Sullivan Jr. has represented Harvey Weinstein, Aaron Hernandez and the family of Michael Brown.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is asking a judge whether a high-profile Harvard law professor who helped her try to prosecute former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens can represent her during Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s proceedings to remove her from office.

Ronald Sullivan Jr. is not licensed to practice law in Missouri, so a judge must agree to let Gardner sponsor him during this proceeding.

It’s unclear how Gardner intends to pay Sullivan for his services. 5 On Your Side is awaiting a response from Gardner’s spokeswoman Allison Hawk.

Bailey filed a quo warranto petition to remove Gardner from office two weeks ago, citing multiple instances of her office failing to keep victims informed about cases, prosecuting at least 3,000 cases sitting in an email account and having just five prosecutors left to oversee more than 400 felony cases.

Gardner’s deadline to respond to Bailey's petition is Tuesday, March 14.

Greitens resigned before he could be prosecuted on an invasion of privacy charge and Gardner was reprimanded by the Missouri Supreme Court after Greitens’ defense team accused her of withholding evidence from them.

Sullivan’s resume also includes helping Michael Brown’s family reach a $1.5 million settlement with the City of Ferguson in 2017 as well as serving on the legal team for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez was acquitted of a double homicide.

Harvard students upset that Sullivan would defend Weinstein against numerous sexual assault allegations forced the prestigious school to part ways with him as its first-ever Black faculty dean of an undergraduate house in 2017, according to the New York Times.

Sullivan also withdrew from Weinstein’s legal team citing teaching conflicts with the trial date back then but said that he would “remain available for advice and consultation,” to Weinstein’s legal team, according to the article.