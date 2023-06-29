Local leaders, colleges react to Supreme Court's overturn of affirmative action

The ruling struck down 45 years of legal precedent guiding the higher-ed admissions process in America.

ST. LOUIS — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The ruling struck down 45 years of legal precedent guiding the higher-ed admissions process in the United States.

According to 5 On Your Side's Political Editor Mark Maxwell, data shows the effect of a policy like this one from states that have already banned admissions offices from considering a student's race in the college application process.

5 On Your Side Political Analyst Anita Manion teaches political science at the University of Missouri St. Louis.

"Previously, states could choose to outlaw affirmative action as a consideration in college admissions. So, for example, in Michigan, they've done that and we saw a significant decrease in the number of Black students enrolled in college," Manion told Maxwell on The Record.

Missouri and St. Louis area leaders, colleges, and universities weighed in Thursday on the Supreme Court's decision regarding affirmative action and a way forward:

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones

"Let’s say the quiet part out loud: Today’s ruling is wrong and racist. Persistent attacks against diversity, equity, and inclusion – like the reversal of affirmative action – will turn back the clock on progress while denying equal opportunity for all. We must not be colorblind, but color-brave, and have the tough conversations about this nation’s history of suppressing marginalized communities if we want to truly move forward and build a country that works for everyone - no matter the color of your skin."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

"The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Affirmative Action is a travesty reversing nearly 45 years of precedent that advances equity throughout our country's higher education institutions.

"The damage caused to Black communities by slavery and Jim Crow Laws, to Hispanics and Native Americans by a legacy of discrimination and oppression has not nearly been reversed. For centuries, students from historically underrepresented and underserved communities were locked out of higher education — preventing upward mobility and stunting economic development for generations to come. Affirmative action admissions practices were a critical step towards creating educational environments that are representative of our diverse nation, while righting the wrongs of our past.

"This decision only sets us back.

"But here in the Land of Lincoln and Obama, we will continue to uplift our students of color-promoting inclusion and expanding access through record-levels of funding for higher education institutions and our MAP Grant Program, so that every student has the opportunity to earn a degree.

"To students of color throughout the Land of Lincoln and the entire United States: you belong in our institutions. And no archaic ruling will ever change that."

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey

“In recent years, the Supreme Court has created confusion by acknowledging that racial classifications are presumptively unconstitutional while simultaneously upholding so-called ‘affirmative action’ college admission programs that systemically disfavor applicants because of race. Today’s Supreme Court decisions against Harvard and the University of North Carolina resolve this previous contradiction.

These rulings make clear that disfavoring some applicants because of race is not only deeply unpopular; it is unconstitutional. As the Court put it today, ‘Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.’ ‘Many universities,’ the Court held, ‘have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.’

These decisions also make clear that the Constitution prohibits more than just overt discrimination in application processes. Also unlawful is adopting a policy that is racially neutral on its face but has the purpose and effect of disfavoring applicants based on race.

In light of today’s twin rulings by the Supreme Court, Missouri institutions must identify all policies that give preference to individuals on the basis of race and immediately halt the implementation of such policies. More than 300,000 individuals currently attend institutions of higher education in Missouri. In addition, countless Missourians are employed at or will seek employment at institutions that have adopted affirmative action employment policies.”



As the chief legal officer for the State of Missouri, I intend to ensure that the constitutional rights of all Missourians are protected, including those who would be harmed by race-based policies that are unlawful under the rulings issued today."

Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation President and Founder Caroline Fan

“We believe it is just to have classrooms and workplaces that reflect the diversity of our communities. Today’s decision undermines measures that have been implemented to address historic and long-lasting inequalities that have been in place since the violent founding of this nation. America is not post-racial. While I look forward to a future where generational poverty and structural inequality does not exist, that day is not today. The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision today will hamper generations to come - not just Black, Latino, and Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders who have previously benefited from affirmative action, but also those of us who learn and work in diverse settings. The Century Foundation has found a range of benefits for all students in classrooms that are racially and socioeconomically diverse.

"In America, education is the gateway to opportunity and an increased standard of life. This SCOTUS decision and SFFA President Edward Blum’s legal strategy are shameful because they deny the persistence of systematic inequality and use the model minority wedge as a cudgel. According to the 2022 Asian American Voter Survey, nearly 70 percent of Asian Americans support affirmative action. But it is clear that much more education and dialogue needs to occur within our communities, as well as public acknowledgment of how AANHPI communities have benefited from affirmative action - directly and indirectly. We oppose the use of wedge politics that seek to divide a long history of Black and Asian American solidarity. We continue to find strength in diversity and to recommit to and actively seek opportunities for solidarity.”

NAACP St. Louis County President John Bowman

“Just days after the Supreme Court reinforced hope in the Black American community with a decisive victory for voting rights and democracy through its Key Moore v. Harper decision, we see this ruling today as an appalling look into the minds of those we have elected to serve the people with fairness and equity. The Supreme Court’s decision today to eradicate affirmative action is a major blow to every step forward we’ve made over the last 60 years in this country. It’s horrific and unconscionable.

"It calls into question whether we can truly trust those elected to serve in the highest court in the land. Is this a foreshadowing into efforts to attack minorities through other application-based programs like federal contracts and home lending? In Missouri, our minority communities rely heavily on government funded programs, educational opportunities, and contracts to build generational wealth and create better opportunities for their families. We will not sit and wait for the trickle-down effect of this decision to take place in St. Louis.

"We will stand up and rally together to prevent this mindset from infiltrating our local educational facilities, jobs, and programs. It is very dangerous to ignore this decision and it is even more dangerous not to become proactive in mitigating the fallout in our state from the obvious lack of humanity shown in our Supreme Court today. The NAACP stands with minorities seeking higher education, better opportunities, and fair and equitable treatment in America. Our work in Missouri must continue. We call on our local educational partners to continue the standard that has powered Missouri thus far, the standard of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Harris-Stowe University President Dr. Latonia Collins Smith

"While we at Harris-Stowe State University are disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action in college admissions, we reaffirm our commitment to providing a strong, inclusive educational environment.

We stand with universities across the nation who understand that we are all stronger when we have meaningful engagement with people across a broad, inclusive spectrum; transformative education happens when scholars benefit from engaging with diverse schools of thought reflective of all populations.

We will continue cultivating a diverse learning, teaching, and research environment to benefit our scholars, community, and nation. We will continue to pursue this critical work on our campus and communities."

Washington University in St. Louis

"At Washington University, we are firmly committed to cultivating a diverse student body that includes individuals from a broad range of backgrounds and perspectives. Diversity in many dimensions is critically important to our community and our mission in support of teaching, research and patient care. Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court does not change this commitment. We are reviewing the ruling to understand how it will impact our admissions processes, and we will make necessary adjustments to ensure that we are following the law. We will not waver in our commitment to creating a community where all are welcome, included and supported on their path to success.

"To our current and prospective students from diverse backgrounds, our message is this: We want you here. We need you here. We will not waver in our commitment to creating a community where all of our students are welcome, included, and supported on your paths to success."

University of Missouri System

"At the University of Missouri System, we value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person’s success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate.

"As allowed by prior law, a small number of our programs and scholarships have used race/ethnicity as a factor for admissions and scholarships. Those practices will be discontinued, and we will abide by the new Supreme Court ruling concerning legal standards that applies to race-based admissions and race-based scholarships.