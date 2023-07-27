U.S. Senate passes amendment compensating St. Louis victims of radioactive contamination

The amendment, if signed into law, would entitle nuclear waste victims in St. Louis to compensation under the National Defense Authorization Act.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Victims living in St. Louis, who were exposed to radioactive contamination from nuclear waste during the federal government-run Manhattan Project, are one step closer to receiving financial compensation after the U.S. Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri).

The amendment, which passed the Senate with votes 61 to 32, would entitle victims to compensation under the National Defense Authorization Act.

"For 50 years, the federal government has put into the water, into the soil, into the air of St. Louis and surrounding regions, radioactive nuclear material," Hawley said on the Senate floor. "They have not compensated the people of St. Louis, they have not helped the people of St. Louis. In fact, just the opposite. For decades, they told the people of St. Louis 'There's no problem here.'"

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) joined Hawley in co-sponsoring the amendment.

“It’s unconscionable that this radioactive waste was allowed to be recklessly dumped around the St. Louis area, and the ones paying for it the most are innocent St. Louis families. I grew up in Bridgeton, at the epicenter of this issue, and this is near and dear to my heart. The federal government has an obligation to keep Americans safe, and the pure negligence that has harmed St. Louisans has been brushed aside and covered up for far too long. I’m proud to co-sponsor this amendment with Hawley in order to ensure this disaster is rectified and radiation victims in St. Louis are taken care of,” Schmitt said.

If it passes, a person could claim compensation through the Attorney General's Office.

Who could be eligible?

The individual would have to be physically present in an affected area for at least two years after January 1, 1949.

Contracted a specified disease.

If the family member died, a spouse or child could make a claim.

If a claimant has lived or worked in the affected areas and developed any of the illnesses listed within a certain time frame, a claimant can get medical expenses paid or a one-time payment of $50,000.

Click here to see the full amendment that has a list of zip codes affected and diseases.

Co-founder of Just Moms STL, Dawn Chapman, advocated for this for a decade.

She said, "This is truly a miracle. I do feel like we have an opportunity here to get this passed. If you’re a health care provider listening, we need your help."

The amendment, and the bill it's attached to, will next move to a conference committee before moving to the U.S. House of Representatives. If it passes there, it will move to be signed by President Joe Biden, potentially getting compensation to victims in the next few weeks or months, Hawley told 5 On Your Side.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The letter comes after the Associated Press reported that the federal government and companies responsible for nuclear bomb production and atomic waste storage sites in St. Louis were aware of health risks, spills, improperly stored contaminants and other problems, but often ignored them.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 5 On Your Side for the latest information.

Watch Hawley's adoption of the amendment to provide funding to victims of the St. Louis region below:

Jana Elementary contamination