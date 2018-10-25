COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — By now you've probably seen it.

A controversial ad from Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is getting more attention for what it doesn't say, than what it does.

Many viewers actually called 5 On Your Side asking us to take the ad off the air, but is that even possible?

For this verify segment, we consulted with Professor Sandra Davidson, who teaches Communication Law at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

She pointed us to FCC Statute 47Section 315 A, that says, if the candidate is legally qualified, which Rauner is, and the candidate has authorized the ad, which he has, broadcast stations have no power to censor or refuse to run the ad.

So does Rauner actually approve the ad?

You may have noticed, the ad does not feature Rauner saying the signature words "I approve this message" but Davidson says, the picture of Rauner at the bottom of the ad counts as his approval.

It was also officially funded by his campaign.

So we can verify that 5 On Your Side and other TV stations cannot alter or refuse to run controversial ads.

Governor Rauner was in the Metro East Wednesday night. Reporter Chris Davis got the chance to ask the Governor about the ad. He says he still stands behind it.

"The use, or implied use of foul language - was that the right choice to make?" we asked.

"Well, it certainly gets everyone’s attention. I don’t condone the use of foul language but it was deleted or beeped out or whatever the word is. I will use the word screwed. I’ll say, we as a state are screwed if Pritzker and Madigan get in," Rauner said.

You can find a link to Governor Rauner's full interview with 5 On Your Side here.

