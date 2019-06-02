A retired corrections officer was surprised Tuesday night with something he thought he lost forever in a house fire.

Louis West's Rock Hill house burned down last June. He thought his badge would be damaged forever.

West was presented with his badge and retirement plaque last night at a Rock Hill City Council meeting. Rock Hill’s fire chief said it was wonderful and that this was a great moment for public servants.

Louis served as a St. Louis County corrections officer for thirty years.

Joe Richter with Woodard Restoration helped find the badge. Rock Hill and Woodard Restoration helped get it cleaned up, along with his retirement plaque.