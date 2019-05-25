ST. LOUIS — A spokesperson for the Ritenour School District confirmed that a Ritenour Middle School student was arrested on Friday for bringing a gun to school.

A school administrator found the gun at the end of the school's lunch period and immediately called St. John Police and the student's parents.

Police arrested the student, and the district notified parents and families with a call on Friday afternoon.

The district couldn't comment further because of student privacy laws but said the student will be disciplined according to Ritenour policies.