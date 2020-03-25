ST. LOUIS — A teenager who was shot Tuesday night in south St. Louis has died.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 5400 block of S. Compton Avenue around 9 p.m. This is in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Police found 16-year-old Ean McMiller with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there were no homicides in the Carondelet neighborhood in 2019. This incident marks the second homicide of 2020 in the neighborhood.

No other details have been made available.

This is story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

CUT SHORT

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.

