Army Corps report says Jana Elementary 'safe from a radiological standpoint'

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday released the first of three final reports on its findings at Jana Elementary, stating that it found no radiological concerns at the school.

This is the latest development in a saga that has spanned months of conflicting reports regarding levels of radioactive contamination at the school.

The report, which focused on structural sampling under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP), found that the school is "safe from a radiological standpoint." Surfaces and structures that were tested include floors, tables, cabinets, desks, bookshelves, ducting and piping, kitchen equipment, oudtoor pavement and recreational equipment. It also tested the lower two meters of interior and exterior walls.

“This final report builds upon the preliminary results we shared with the community last November and provides additional data from our structural surveys and sampling, all of which have confirmed that there are no radiological concerns within the school,” said Phil Moser, St. Louis District program manager for FUSRAP, in a news release announcing the report. “Our efforts do not stop here. We are preparing two additional reports on our sampling and testing efforts and will make this information available within the next few months to continue to share data with the community and keep everyone informed.”

USACE said its two final reports that are under development will be released within the next few months and will provide additional data on sampling and testing performed on the schools interior, exterior and playground. USACE will then hold a public meeting to discuss the findings of all three reports.

Sen. Josh Hawley said that on Wednesday he plans to request unanimous consent from the Senate on the Justice for Jana Elementary Act, which would order the federal government to either clean up the site or use funds to build a new school. Rep. Cori Bush introduced companion legislation in the House on Tuesday.

School leaders announced in March that the school was not expected to reopen.