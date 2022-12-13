Hazelwood plans to request district-wide radioactive testing

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Hazelwood district officials have plans to request more testing at all district properties.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Tuesday evening, Hazelwood School District officials will meet to discuss additional testing for radioactive contamination in the district.

5 On Your Side has been following several rounds of radioactive testing inside and around Jana Elementary School and Coldwater Creek, where material from WWII bombs was dumped decades ago.

There have been conflicting results reported from the independent radioactive tests.

The request is on the agenda for the school board meeting scheduled Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Officials will discuss requesting the Army Corps of Engineers to test all district property for radioactive contamination. The Hazelwood district plans to request local, state and federal elected officials cover all costs for radioactive testing.

The Army Corps of Engineers did the original testing of areas around Jana Elementary and concluded the school had “low levels of radiation” in January.

Then, a separate report from private firm Boston Chemical Data Corporation found high levels of radioactivity at Jana, causing officials to close the elementary school in October.

The Army Corps came back for additional testing in November, and once again reported low levels of radiation that were no higher than "the level of radioactivity Mother Nature already provides."

Another group, SCI Engineering also reported the school was safe after testing.

Last week, 5 On Your Side learned that SCI Engineering is conducting tests at Hazelwood Central High School football field and the Family Outreach Center on Old Halls Ferry Road.

A district spokesperson told 5 On Your Side samples were taken from the two locations out of an abundance of caution, after a former employee said soil from Jana Elementary may have been used to level the ground at the football field more than 25 years ago.