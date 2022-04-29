St. Louis area high school student to help Ukrainian refugees at Polish border

She is taking an 18-hour plane journey to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — On the walls of Barat Academy in Chesterfield are the words: Build, grow, learn, love and serve. Service is a key mission of the school, founder of Barat Academy Debby Watson said.

"Through service learning, we hope that students and all people get the idea that we are here in order to make the world a better place," she said.

Sophomore Nyomi Sankar took that mission to heart. On Sunday, Sankar leaves for an 18-hour plane journey to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Her mom and younger sister are traveling with her.

"They're both going to be doing projects with the kids," Sankar's mom Vicky Hack said. "We're bringing craft supplies, and they've made Google slide presentations in Ukrainian for the children to understand the instructions."

They have a lot to pack. Sankar is taking 100 backpacks on the mission.

"These backpacks will have things like notebooks, plushies, and desk lamps," Sankar said. "We are going to be buying hygiene products as well."

Sankar is the only student from Barat Academy going over to the Poland Ukrainian border, but the entire school is sending their prayers and best wishes with her.

Friday afternoon, the school held a send-off for Sankar, gifting her a scarf and a religious medal. During the send-off, fellow students presented her with an envelope of letters for the refugee children.