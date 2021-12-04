x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

President Joe Biden will be in Kansas City next week

The White House did not announce the exact location of his visit
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Joe Biden makes a phone call on a train at Union Station in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2011, as he headed to an event in Philadelphia to tout plans to improve the nation's infrastructure. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden will visit Kansas City on Wednesday to promote his new infrastructure bill, the White House announced Saturday.

The White House did not specify the location of the president's visit. It is Biden's first visit to the Kansas City area as president. He was last in Kansas City in March 2020 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 15. It contains money for roads, bridges, broadband, water systems and a shift to electrical vehicles.

MORE: President Biden signs $1T infrastructure bill into law

READ: Infrastructure bill could accelerate Metrolink expansion between St. Louis City and County

Related Articles

In Other News

Kansas City man comes home to more than $1M after being exonerated