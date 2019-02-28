Stray Rescue of St. Louis is at capacity and is looking for temporary homes for abandoned dogs to clear up space for more animals.

A post on Facebook said they have rescued dogs that are in need of medical care and cannot leave them.

They provide you everything you need at no cost. With the winter weather not letting up, the shelter is really looking to get animals off the street.

For more information on how to become a foster parent, you can send an email to Julia@strayrescue.org or visit their website or Facebook page.