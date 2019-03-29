MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Several social media posts alerted us to water that some thought tasted funny or had a color or odor, so we set out to find out what’s going on.

Thursday, we went to the Missouri American water treatment plant in Maryland Heights. This plant is one of two that pulls water from the Missouri River. Two other plants pull water from the Meramec.

During times of high water, there are extra things in the water. These can include more pieces of dirt suspended in the water and sometimes more chemicals from run-off upriver.

We spoke with Gerry Hoormann, the water quality superintendent for Missouri American Water, about the process to make sure the water is safe.

He said dirt is the big problem. Bacteria and viruses can cling to the dirt, so that is the first step in making the water safe to drink. There are several steps to the process, but the first one removes 98 percent of the dirt and solids in the water. The remaining two percent is dealt with as the water continues through the treatment.

They will add powder activated carbon to remove any odor or taste. In addition, disinfectants are used to purify the water. The water always must meet EPA standards for clean and safe drinking water. Any smell, taste or color issues are largely a result of changes in the river water that provides our drinking water.

Hoormann wants you to get bland water — water with no taste, color or smell. Some people, especially those with sensitive taste buds or noses can notice a difference. Even if you notice a difference, Hoormann says the water is always safe to drink.