ST. LOUIS — Between February 6 and February 11, St. Louis County Police took seven reports at two auto dealerships on South Lindbergh.

At the Kia dealership, thieves stole the wheels off of one car and took auto parts from another.

Two other cars were missing personal items from inside, and just down the street, at another auto dealership, thieves ransacked through three more cars.

St. Louis County Police told 5 on Your Side that its auto crime unit is investigating .