RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police are investigating after an 84-year-old woman was injured in an attempted carjacking at the St. Louis Galleria mall on Saturday afternoon.

The Richmond Heights Police Department said that at about 3 p.m. the woman was walking to her car at the south end of the mall's parking garage on the second level. That's when police say four kids, two boys and two girls, demanded her keys.

The woman refused to give up her keys and one of the boys punched her. The kids then ran away.

The woman got in her car and drove until she flagged down a Galleria security officer, who called the Richmond Heights Police Department.

The woman's injuries were minor.

Anyone with information should call the Richmond Heights Police Deparment's tip line at 314-655-3555.

