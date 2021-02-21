5 On Your Side spoke with the Clayton postmaster who told us to call media relations. We have not yet heard back

CLAYTON, Mo. — Mail is piling up in Clayton, but not in residents' mailboxes.

"We love our mail carrier, Robert. He's been our mail carrier for 15 years or as long as we have lived here," Andrea Rosenblum said, "And I have not seen him since this whole debacle started."

Up until a few days ago, Rosenblum hadn't received any mail — and she wasn't alone.

"In the last two weeks, we've received only one mail delivery and that was this past Wednesday," explains fellow Clayton resident Becky Goldstein, "it looks to be only maybe a day or two worth of mail that we got."

Rosenblum's mail came the next day. She said it came a bit late and was scant.

The two women went looking for answers — talking to neighbors and visiting the post office.

"What we've been told is that they're extremely short staffed," Goldstein said. "I think the number that was given was that there are usually 41 routes and only 14 people working."

5 On Your Side was unable to confirm Goldstein's findings, but we spoke with the Clayton postmaster who told us to call media relations. We have not yet heard back.

Rosenblum can corroborate Goldstein's story with her own similar experience. She said she stopped by earlier this week around 8:55 a.m.

"I waited until they opened," she said. "I went in there and the postal worker was extremely kind, but apparently very stressed. She said more than half of the people called in sick (and) they couldn't get there due to weather."

Rosenblum and Goldstein both said that their mail has not been delivered for about 10 to 14 days, which precedes Monday's snow storm.

Rosenblum even said she'd help sort it. Goldstein said she'd be OK getting fewer deliveries.

"If at least some resources could be allocated to delivering our mail even every few days, I would feel a lot better than just one delivery every two weeks," Rosenblum said.

The U.S. Postal Service has a few suggestions on their website for people missing mail.