VERIFY: Do all airports enforce the quart-sized plastic bag rule for liquids?

Viewer Shawn Ayers said she's seen inconsistencies at TSA checkpoints and wants to know what's required.

ST. LOUIS — The holiday travel season is almost here, and it can be hectic for even the most experienced travelers.

When it comes to travel, airline rules can be confusing and frustrating.

We got answers on one travel rule that might trip you up.

THE QUESTION:

Do some airports enforce the quart-sized plastic bag rule for liquids and some don't?

SOURCES:

- Transportation Security Administration

- Roger Lotz, spokesperson for St. Louis Lambert International Airport

- Transportation Security Administration's website

THE ANSWER:

We can verify a quart-sized plastic bag is not required for carry-on liquids and whether you have to scan your liquids separately varies by airport.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The Verify team first checked the TSA's website. It states carry-on liquids must be 3.4 ounces or smaller and fit in 1 quart-sized resealable bag. But when Verify reporter, Anne Allred, talked to TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle, she said the resealable/plastic bag is just a recommendation.

Mayles said the plastic bag idea started as a way to limit the number of liquids each passenger brings on the plane.

Verify also looked into whether you have to take your liquids out of your carry-on when going through a TSA checkpoint. Mayle told us TSA PreCheck members do not have to separate liquids. However, for the rest of flyers, Mayle said it depends on the airport's level of technology and the type of scanning machines officers use.