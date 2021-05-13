Yes, the letter from Pres. Biden mailed to Missouri stimulus recipients is real

Letters are landing in local mailboxes claiming to be from the White House. A 5 On your side viewer asked the VERIFY team to find out if they are legit.

ST. LOUIS — Sue Danis of Eureka, Missouri received a letter signed by President Joe Biden.

It reads like a form letter except for one underlined paragraph that appears to be tailored to Sue. It details how much cash the federal government is depositing into her bank account as part of the American Rescue Plan.

THE QUESTION

Is it true the White House is sending out personalized letters to recipients of the American Rescue Plan payments?

THE SOURCES

White House officials

THE ANSWER

True. The White House is sending out personalized letters to recipients of the American Rescue Plan payments.

WHAT WE FOUND

White House officials told the 5 On Your Side Verify team the IRS has sent out 163 million payments as part of the American Rescue Plan. After sending out the payment, "the IRS is beginning to transmit letters-officially "Notice 1444-C" to all recipients of the American Rescue Plan."

We checked Sue's letter and it has notice number 1444-C in the top right-hand corner.