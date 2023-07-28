Verify: Can you get a gas tax refund this year?

In 2021, the state of Missouri started increasing the gas tax by 2 1/2 cents every year through 2025.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — THE QUESTION

“Does Missouri have a highway gasoline tax refund for the period 7/1/22 - 6/30/23?”

THE SOURCES

* The Missouri Department of Revenue

* Missouri’s Motor Fuel Senate Bill 262

THE ANSWER

Yes, the state of Missouri is refunding the gas tax for the period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

WHAT WE FOUND

Since 2021, the price of gas in Missouri rises every year.

It’s due to an increase in the state gas tax and when the law went into effect lawmakers offered to refund the tax increase for drivers willing to do the paperwork.

5 On Your Side viewer, Rich, asked the verify team “Does Missouri have a highway gasoline tax refund for the period 7/1/22 - 6/30/23?”

Rich is referencing the state of Missouri’s fiscal year.

In 2021, the state of Missouri started increasing the gas tax by 2 1/2 cents every year through 2025.

At the same time, the fuel tax rebate was enacted allowing Missouri drivers to get the extra tax back.

The law says drivers must retain all gas receipts and then at the end of the fiscal year, input the totals into an online form on the Missouri Dept. of Revenue’s website.

The fiscal year in Missouri recently ended and the state started accepting rebate forms for the period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Drivers can get back 5 cents per gallon of gas they bought during that time.

If you fill up a 12-gallon tank every week, your rebate for the year will be about $31.