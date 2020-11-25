Verify: What happens to leftover campaign cash?

What happens to any money left over after a candidate's campaign is over? And how does it differ from Missouri to Illinois?

ST. LOUIS — Question:

“What happens to leftover campaign funds?” from Jill Suhre, a 5 On Your Sider Viewer

Sources:

Illinois campaign disclosure law

Missouri ethics law

Federal election law

Answer:

On a state and federal level across Missouri and Illinois, any campaign committee that closes is required to distribute leftover money to charity, refund it to donors, or give it to another political committee.

But not all losing campaigns have to close.

Candidates in Illinois and in federal races can keep their committees open with no plans to run for office again. They can keep spending the money on campaign-related expenses, or the cost of being in office.

In Missouri, candidates have to tell the state a specific race they're planning to run for, to keep the committee open.

All these laws have one thing in common. None of leftover campaign cash can go towards a candidate's personal expenses.

And all expenses must be reported to the state or the Federal Election Commission.

However, some candidates have found a loophole in the law. Some candidates set a hypothetical date to run and then continue to use the money, even though they aren't running for office.

Check out this 2018 investigation that found 100 campaigns exploiting the system.