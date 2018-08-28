PECULIAR, Mo. — An apparent fireball blazed a path across the sky in western and central Missouri Monday evening, the American Meteor Society reported.

Paul Simpson is one of the hundreds of people who reported seeing the weird moment. The doorbell camera at his home in Peculiar, Mo. caught the fireball in action and shared his video with 5 On Your Side. In it, you can see a bright light streak across the sky for several seconds at 8:39 p.m.

Simpson wasn’t alone.

The American Meteor Society said it has received more than 340 reports from eight states. The fireball was mostly seen in Missouri, but people also reported the site in Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Nebraska.

“The velocity of the object was pretty low and we can clearly see a fragmentation (which means that despite its shallow angle, the meteoroid actually went through the Earth atmosphere),” AMS wrote on its website.

