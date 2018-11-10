EUREKA, Mo. — And then there were six.

The spookiest day of the end-of-year holiday season is nearly upon us, and a handful of fearless ghouls hopes an extended stay in a coffin will gift them some unforgettable payoff. This weekend, six people — coined as Coffin Dwellers — will aim to spend 30 hours inside of their own coffin at Six Flags St. Louis, a daunting task as part of their annual Fright Fest festivities.

Announced last month, Six Flags St. Louis received 45,229 applications from around the country to take part in the grandiose challenge. Of those 45,000, the final six were selected and announced late Wednesday night. The six finalists were described as the following:

Brian Johnson; Arnold, Mo .: "MMWA wrestler whose alter ego is Kahyman, master of the dark arts. He will be celebrating his birthday on October 13 coffin style."

.: "MMWA wrestler whose alter ego is Kahyman, master of the dark arts. He will be celebrating his birthday on October 13 coffin style." Keith Ricther ; Atoka, Tenn .: "Twenty-five year Navy veteran who served on 5 different submarines, referred to as “Iron Coffins,” and slept on beds called coffin racks."

.: "Twenty-five year Navy veteran who served on 5 different submarines, referred to as “Iron Coffins,” and slept on beds called coffin racks." Matt Daley; Topeka, Kan .: "Halloween enthusiast who has operated a haunted house for the past 12 years and drives his own 1989 Cadillac Brougham Funeral Coach."

.: "Halloween enthusiast who has operated a haunted house for the past 12 years and drives his own 1989 Cadillac Brougham Funeral Coach." Olivia Crabtree; Naperville, Ill .: "College student attending St. Louis University studying Forensic Science with plans to become a Medical Examiner."

.: "College student attending St. Louis University studying Forensic Science with plans to become a Medical Examiner." Stacey Wagner; Thomasboro, Ill .: "Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer since 2008 who has been working in the Funeral Industry since she was 16."

.: "Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer since 2008 who has been working in the Funeral Industry since she was 16." Stevi Rogers; Fort Wayne, Ind: "Vampire enthusiast intrigued by the legends and lifestyle, especially their use of coffins to aid in their eternal rest."

Each of the contestants will be allowed a six-minute bathroom break each hour, limited cell phone usage, meals in their coffins and "unannounced visits" from various Fright Fest freaks during their 30-hour stay. Those who successfully stay-in-place for the allotted time will receive $300, two 2019 Gold Season Passes, two VIP Haunted House passes, and two seats on the Fright Fest Freak Train. Oh, and they get to keep their coffins, too.

The contest will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and conclude at 7 p.m. Sunday. Godspeed, you brave souls.

