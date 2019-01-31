ST. LOUIS — A west county mother is going viral, but not for a reason anyone would want.

Becky Fuqua started her website — Humanizing Addiction — after her daughter Jenna Marie lost her fight to addiction last October. Fuqua said she overdosed on Fentanyl.

Fuqua uses the site to cope with what happened to her family but has also made it a place to allow others to do the same.

Fuqua said she wants people to know they're not alone in their grief or fight against addiction. Ultimately, Becky hopes the website saves lives by getting more people talking about addiction.

Becky also encourages parents to pay close attention to their kids and to have age-appropriate conversations with them about addiction. She also wants to help get rid of the stigma associated with addiction.

The website now has more than 52,000 hits in just 10 days.