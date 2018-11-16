Today is Old Newsboy Day. It's one of the most well-known charities in the St. Louis area, and is now a charitable project of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities. Fund-raising activities occur throughout the year. However, once a year, as suggested by its namesake, money is raised with special editions of the newspaper sold for donations at hundreds of street corners. The project involves thousands of volunteers and contributors.
Here is complete list all the corners where you'll find an 'Old Newsboy'
62002
Edwards St & Main St.
W. Delmar Ave. & State Street
62040
2200 Pontoon Rd.
62203
9400 Lebanon Rd.
62220
E. Main Street & Jackson St.
East Main St. & High St.
62223
West Main St. & Frank Scott Parkway
62226
Old Collinsville Rd. & Frank Scott Parkway
West Main St. & Frank Scott Pkwy W
62260
Casey's 313 E. Washington
Washington and 160 Jefferson (Circle K)
62285
Hwy 159 - Regions Bank - in Smithton
62298
Country Club Road & Rt. 3
Hamacher St. & Rogers St.
Main St. & Mill St.
63010
Hwy 61/67 and Telegraph Rd.
Richardson & St. Johns Church Rd.
63011
15826 Clayton Road, Apt. 341 (Fountains of West County)
63016
Hwy 30 & Hwy BB
63017
1650 Clarkson (St. Louis Bread Co.)
1650 Clarkson Rd. (St. Louis Bread Co.)
17132 Chesterfield Airport Rd. (St. Louis Bread Co.)
Baxter & Clayton
Brittianna Dr. & Schoettler
Highcroft & Schoettler Valley
Ladue Rd. & Woods Mill Rd.
Maryville Center Dr. & North Outer 40
Olive & Woods Mill Rd.
South Outer 40 & Woods Mill Rd.
St. Luke's - Woods Mill Entrance
63021
Barrett Station Road & Manchester
Big Bend & Sulphur Springs
63025
Dreyer & South Central
East 5th Street & Hwy 109
Hwy 109 & 5th Street
63026
Bowles & Hwy 141
Bowles & S. Hwy Dr. & N.H.
Bowles Ave. & Horan
Hwy 141 & Meramec Station Road
Hwy 141 & Old Smizer Mill Rd.
63028
1075 W Gannon Dr
63031
Charbonier & Schackelford Rd.
Dunn & Graham
Dunn & New Florissant
Howdershell & Riverwoods Trails Dr.
Lindbergh & Patterson
Lindsay Ln. & Lindbergh
St. Anthony & Washington
Washington & Hwy 67
63042
Lindbergh Blvd & James S McDonnell Blvd
63043
100 Progress Parkway
130 Edward Jones Blvd.
170 Edward Jones Blvd.
201 Progress Parkway
Schuetz & Westline Industrial Dr.
63044
70 Corporate Woods Dr.
63050
Hwy 21 & B
Old Hwy 21 & Hwy A
63051
Hwy 30 & Hwy W
63069
N. Payne St. & W. Osage St.
Osage & Lamar Parkway
63101
111 N. 7th
900 N. Tucker Blvd.
Jefferson & Market
63102
11th & Spruce
4th & Carr
4th & Locust
4th & Walnut
4th & Washington (MAC)
4th St. & Walnut Ave.
9th & Clark (Hwy 40 exits)
Broadway & Cerre
Broadway & Cole (Convention Center NW)
Broadway & Locust
Broadway & Washington
Cerre & Hwy 40 (Broadway Ramp)
Jefferson & Market St.
63103
1831 Chestnut (BCBS Lobby)
18th & Chestnut
Hanley Industrial Blvd. & Strassner
63104
7th & Lafayette
7th & Park
7th & Sidney St.
7th St. & Chouteau
7th Street & Hwy 55
Chouteau & S. Jefferson Ave.
Hwy 55 & Park
Russell & 12th St.
63105
Asbury & Forsyth
Bonhomme Ave. & Bemiston Ave.
Bonhomme Ave. & S Bemiston Ave.
DeMun and Wydown Ave.
Forsyth & N. Central
Hanley & Wydown (Starbucks)
S. Central & Maryland Ave.
63107
Hwy 70 & Salsbury
63108
4471 Olive St.
Forest Park & S. Grand
Forest Park Pkwy & Euclid
Kingshighway & Forest Park Ave.
Lindell & Newstead (Cathedral Basilica)
Maryland Ave & Euclid Ave.
63109
Chippewa & Hampton
Chippewa & Jamieson
Donovan & Eichelberger
Eichelberger & Jamieson
Jamieson & Lansdowne
Jamieson & West Way
Lansdowne & Murdoch
Lansdowne & River Des Peres
63110
Hampton & Clayton
Russell & Grand
63111
Broadway & Marceau
Compton & Meramec
Grand & Bates
Grand & Loughborough
Holly Hills & Michigan
Hwy 55 & Loughborough
63112
Hwy 40 @ 11th Street ramp & Clark
63114
Lackland & Woodson
Midland & Woodson
Woodson & Page Ave.
63115
Kingshighway & Penrose
Sarah & St. Louis Ave.
63116
Arsenal & Kingshighway
Gravois & Hampton
Gravois & River Des Peres
Morganford & Arsenal
Virginia & Bates
63117
Big Bend & Clayton (Richmond Heights corners only)
Brentwood & Clayton Road (Richmond Heights / south side)
Brentwood & Hoover
63118
Arsenal & Lemp (1815 Arsenal - Shell Station)
63119
624 Lohmann Forest Ln.
Ballas & Doherty Ferry Rd.
Berry & Lockwood
Big Bend & Shrewsbury
Big Bend Blvd & Murdoch
Big Bend Blvd. & Murdoch
Gore & Lockwood (CJ Muggs)
Manchester & McKnight
Manchester Rd & Berry
N. Berry & Manchester Rd.
Selma Ave. & W. Lockwood
Watson & Grant Rd.
63120
Emerson & W. Florissant
63121
Natural Bridge & Clearview
UMSL - Main Entrance Canopy
UMSL - West Drive Entrance & Main Entrance Natural Bridge
63122
10312 Manchester Road (St. Louis Bread Co.)
300 S. Kirkwood (Kirkwood Glass)
341 Sappington Rd (Ursuline Campus)
Adams & Kirkwood
Bennett (1515) & Rohan Woods School
Big Bend & Kirkwood
Big Bend & Sappington
63122
Kirkham & Sappington
Manchester & Kirkwood
Manchester & Sappington
Sappington Rd & Kirkham Ave
Watson & Sappington
63123
Bayless & Union
Gravois & Heege
Gravois & Siebert
Laclede Station & S Rock Hill Rd
Mackenzie & Gravois Road
Tesson Ferry & Schuessler
63124
755 South Price Road (Parking Lot)
Clayton & Lay
Clayton & Lindbergh
Clayton & Price
Clayton & Warson
Ladue & McKnight
Ladue & Price
63125
Lemay Ferry Rd. & reavis Barracks Blvd,.
Lindbergh & Union Rd.
63126
Eddie & Park & Sappington Rd.
63127
10740 Sunset Plaza (St. Louis Bread Co.)
11700 Gravois Road at Lindbergh
S. Geyer Rd & Watson Rd
63128
9922 Kennerly Road (St. Louis Bread Co.)
Ambs & Butler Hill
Kerth Rd. & Butler Hill Rd.
Lemay Ferry & Baumgartner
Lindbergh & East Concord Rd.
Lindbergh & Tesson Ferry
Tesson Ferry & Mattis
63129
Telegraph and Baumgartner
63130
Big Bend & Delmar
Delmar & Old Bonhomme
63131
1245 JJ Kelly Memorial Drive
12555 Manchester
801 S. Spoede Rd. (Main entrance, front steps)
Bopp & Clayton
Clayton & Lindbergh
Clayton & Mason
63132
Dielmann Road & Olive Blvd
Hwy 170 & Olive
N. Price Rd. & Old Bonhomme Rd.
Olive & Old Bonhomme
Page & Ashby
Page & Warson
Page & Warson
63135
207 S. Clay Ave
Calverton & Elizabeth
Hudson Rd. & Smith Ave.
S. Florissant & Woodstock/Brotherton Ln.
South Florissant & Suburban Rd.
63136
10000 W. Florissant (Walgreens)
Chambers & Halls Ferry
Lucas and Hunt & Natural Bridge Rd.
Lucas and Hunt & W. Florissant
63139
Fyler & Hampton
Fyler Ave. & S. Kingshighway Blvd.
Fyler Ent. & Kingshighway
Ivanhoe & Fyler
63141
Conway & Hwy 141
Fee Fee & Olive
Ladue & Lindbergh
63141
Conway Rd & S New Ballas Rd
N New Ballas Rd. & Olive Blvd.
N. New Ballas & Ladue
Old Ballas & Old Cabin Road
Old Olive & Olive (Monsanto Ent. - East of Lindbergh)
Old Olive & Olive (Schnucks, West of Lindbergh)
Olive & Warson
Schulte & Olive Blvd.
63143
Manchester & Sutton
63144
1909 S. Brentwood Blvd. (St. Louis Bread Co.)
Brentwood & Rosalie
Hanley & Hwy 40
63146
Amiot & Marine
Craig & Craigshire
Fee Fee & Seven Pines
Olive & Tempo
Page & Schuetz
63301
209 South Kingshighway
2nd & Clark
2nd & First Capitol
First Capitol & Droste
First Capitol & West Clay
Hucks Market - 1000 Country Club
West Clay & Zumbehl
63303
Hackman & Muegge
Hwy 94 & Sherman Park Drive (in front of Ginghams Rest.)
Muegge & Old Hwy 94 (Walgreens)
63304
4112 McClay Road
Dingeldine & Old Hwy. 94
Hwy 94 & Cedar Glen
Hwy 94 & Kisker
Hwy 94 & O'Fallon Road
McClay & St. Peters Howell Rd.
Mid Rivers Mall & Highway N
63341
Highway D & DD
63366
403 N Main St.
Hwy K & Winding Woods
63368
3070 Winghaven Blvd. (Lakeside Shops)
7422 State Highway N. (Walgreens)
Hwy K & Waterbury Falls Drive
63376
Mid Rivers Mall Dr & Central School Rd.
63385
Church & Main
Church St. & Fourth St.
Hwy N & Hwy Z
Linn & Pearce Blvd
Meyer & Wentzville Pkwy
Meyer Road & W. Pearce Blvd.
Meyer Road & W. Pearce Blvd.
Pearce Blvd. & Leutkenhaus Blvd.
W. Meyer & Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville Parkway & Schroeder Creek Blvd