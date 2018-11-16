Today is Old Newsboy Day. It's one of the most well-known charities in the St. Louis area, and is now a charitable project of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities. Fund-raising activities occur throughout the year. However, once a year, as suggested by its namesake, money is raised with special editions of the newspaper sold for donations at hundreds of street corners. The project involves thousands of volunteers and contributors.

Here is complete list all the corners where you'll find an 'Old Newsboy'

62002

Edwards St & Main St.

W. Delmar Ave. & State Street

62040

2200 Pontoon Rd.

62203

9400 Lebanon Rd.

62220

E. Main Street & Jackson St.

East Main St. & High St.

62223

West Main St. & Frank Scott Parkway

62226

Old Collinsville Rd. & Frank Scott Parkway

West Main St. & Frank Scott Pkwy W

62260

Casey's 313 E. Washington

Washington and 160 Jefferson (Circle K)

62285

Hwy 159 - Regions Bank - in Smithton

62298

Country Club Road & Rt. 3

Hamacher St. & Rogers St.

Main St. & Mill St.

63010

Hwy 61/67 and Telegraph Rd.

Richardson & St. Johns Church Rd.

63011

15826 Clayton Road, Apt. 341 (Fountains of West County)

63016

Hwy 30 & Hwy BB

63017

1650 Clarkson (St. Louis Bread Co.)

1650 Clarkson Rd. (St. Louis Bread Co.)

17132 Chesterfield Airport Rd. (St. Louis Bread Co.)

Baxter & Clayton

Brittianna Dr. & Schoettler

Highcroft & Schoettler Valley

Ladue Rd. & Woods Mill Rd.

Maryville Center Dr. & North Outer 40

Olive & Woods Mill Rd.

South Outer 40 & Woods Mill Rd.

St. Luke's - Woods Mill Entrance

63021

Barrett Station Road & Manchester

Big Bend & Sulphur Springs

63025

Dreyer & South Central

East 5th Street & Hwy 109

Hwy 109 & 5th Street

63026

Bowles & Hwy 141

Bowles & S. Hwy Dr. & N.H.

Bowles Ave. & Horan

Hwy 141 & Meramec Station Road

Hwy 141 & Old Smizer Mill Rd.

63028

1075 W Gannon Dr

63031

Charbonier & Schackelford Rd.

Dunn & Graham

Dunn & New Florissant

Howdershell & Riverwoods Trails Dr.

Lindbergh & Patterson

Lindsay Ln. & Lindbergh

St. Anthony & Washington

Washington & Hwy 67

63042

Lindbergh Blvd & James S McDonnell Blvd

63043

100 Progress Parkway

130 Edward Jones Blvd.

170 Edward Jones Blvd.

201 Progress Parkway

Schuetz & Westline Industrial Dr.

63044

70 Corporate Woods Dr.

63050

Hwy 21 & B

Old Hwy 21 & Hwy A

63051

Hwy 30 & Hwy W

63069

N. Payne St. & W. Osage St.

Osage & Lamar Parkway

63101

111 N. 7th

900 N. Tucker Blvd.

Jefferson & Market

63102

11th & Spruce

4th & Carr

4th & Locust

4th & Walnut

4th & Washington (MAC)

4th St. & Walnut Ave.

9th & Clark (Hwy 40 exits)

Broadway & Cerre

Broadway & Cole (Convention Center NW)

Broadway & Locust

Broadway & Washington

Cerre & Hwy 40 (Broadway Ramp)

Jefferson & Market St.

63103

1831 Chestnut (BCBS Lobby)

18th & Chestnut

Hanley Industrial Blvd. & Strassner

63104

7th & Lafayette

7th & Park

7th & Sidney St.

7th St. & Chouteau

7th Street & Hwy 55

Chouteau & S. Jefferson Ave.

Hwy 55 & Park

Russell & 12th St.

63105

Asbury & Forsyth

Bonhomme Ave. & Bemiston Ave.

Bonhomme Ave. & S Bemiston Ave.

DeMun and Wydown Ave.

Forsyth & N. Central

Hanley & Wydown (Starbucks)

S. Central & Maryland Ave.

63107

Hwy 70 & Salsbury

63108

4471 Olive St.

Forest Park & S. Grand

Forest Park Pkwy & Euclid

Kingshighway & Forest Park Ave.

Lindell & Newstead (Cathedral Basilica)

Maryland Ave & Euclid Ave.

63109

Chippewa & Hampton

Chippewa & Jamieson

Donovan & Eichelberger

Eichelberger & Jamieson

Jamieson & Lansdowne

Jamieson & West Way

Lansdowne & Murdoch

Lansdowne & River Des Peres

63110

Hampton & Clayton

Russell & Grand

63111

Broadway & Marceau

Compton & Meramec

Grand & Bates

Grand & Loughborough

Holly Hills & Michigan

Hwy 55 & Loughborough

63112

Hwy 40 @ 11th Street ramp & Clark

63114

Lackland & Woodson

Midland & Woodson

Woodson & Page Ave.

63115

Kingshighway & Penrose

Sarah & St. Louis Ave.

63116

Arsenal & Kingshighway

Gravois & Hampton

Gravois & River Des Peres

Morganford & Arsenal

Virginia & Bates

63117

Big Bend & Clayton (Richmond Heights corners only)

Brentwood & Clayton Road (Richmond Heights / south side)

Brentwood & Hoover

63118

Arsenal & Lemp (1815 Arsenal - Shell Station)

63119

624 Lohmann Forest Ln.

Ballas & Doherty Ferry Rd.

Berry & Lockwood

Big Bend & Shrewsbury

Big Bend Blvd & Murdoch

Gore & Lockwood (CJ Muggs)

Manchester & McKnight

Manchester Rd & Berry

N. Berry & Manchester Rd.

Selma Ave. & W. Lockwood

Watson & Grant Rd.

63120

Emerson & W. Florissant

63121

Natural Bridge & Clearview

UMSL - Main Entrance Canopy

UMSL - West Drive Entrance & Main Entrance Natural Bridge

63122

10312 Manchester Road (St. Louis Bread Co.)

300 S. Kirkwood (Kirkwood Glass)

341 Sappington Rd (Ursuline Campus)

Adams & Kirkwood

Bennett (1515) & Rohan Woods School

Big Bend & Kirkwood

Big Bend & Sappington

Kirkham & Sappington

Manchester & Kirkwood

Manchester & Sappington

Sappington Rd & Kirkham Ave

Watson & Sappington

63123

Bayless & Union

Gravois & Heege

Gravois & Siebert

Laclede Station & S Rock Hill Rd

Mackenzie & Gravois Road

Tesson Ferry & Schuessler

63124

755 South Price Road (Parking Lot)

Clayton & Lay

Clayton & Lindbergh

Clayton & Price

Clayton & Warson

Ladue & McKnight

Ladue & Price

63125

Lemay Ferry Rd. & reavis Barracks Blvd,.

Lindbergh & Union Rd.

63126

Eddie & Park & Sappington Rd.

63127

10740 Sunset Plaza (St. Louis Bread Co.)

11700 Gravois Road at Lindbergh

S. Geyer Rd & Watson Rd

63128

9922 Kennerly Road (St. Louis Bread Co.)

Ambs & Butler Hill

Kerth Rd. & Butler Hill Rd.

Lemay Ferry & Baumgartner

Lindbergh & East Concord Rd.

Lindbergh & Tesson Ferry

Tesson Ferry & Mattis

63129

Telegraph and Baumgartner

63130

Big Bend & Delmar

Delmar & Old Bonhomme

63131

1245 JJ Kelly Memorial Drive

12555 Manchester

801 S. Spoede Rd. (Main entrance, front steps)

Bopp & Clayton

Clayton & Lindbergh

Clayton & Mason

63132

Dielmann Road & Olive Blvd

Hwy 170 & Olive

N. Price Rd. & Old Bonhomme Rd.

Olive & Old Bonhomme

Page & Ashby

Page & Warson

63135

207 S. Clay Ave

Calverton & Elizabeth

Hudson Rd. & Smith Ave.

S. Florissant & Woodstock/Brotherton Ln.

South Florissant & Suburban Rd.

63136

10000 W. Florissant (Walgreens)

Chambers & Halls Ferry

Lucas and Hunt & Natural Bridge Rd.

Lucas and Hunt & W. Florissant

63139

Fyler & Hampton

Fyler Ave. & S. Kingshighway Blvd.

Fyler Ent. & Kingshighway

Ivanhoe & Fyler

63141

Conway & Hwy 141

Fee Fee & Olive

Ladue & Lindbergh

63141

Conway Rd & S New Ballas Rd

N New Ballas Rd. & Olive Blvd.

N. New Ballas & Ladue

Old Ballas & Old Cabin Road

Old Olive & Olive (Monsanto Ent. - East of Lindbergh)

Old Olive & Olive (Schnucks, West of Lindbergh)

Olive & Warson

Schulte & Olive Blvd.

63143

Manchester & Sutton

63144

1909 S. Brentwood Blvd. (St. Louis Bread Co.)

Brentwood & Rosalie

Hanley & Hwy 40

63146

Amiot & Marine

Craig & Craigshire

Fee Fee & Seven Pines

Olive & Tempo

Page & Schuetz

63301

209 South Kingshighway

2nd & Clark

2nd & First Capitol

First Capitol & Droste

First Capitol & West Clay

Hucks Market - 1000 Country Club

West Clay & Zumbehl

63303

Hackman & Muegge

Hwy 94 & Sherman Park Drive (in front of Ginghams Rest.)

Muegge & Old Hwy 94 (Walgreens)

63304

4112 McClay Road

Dingeldine & Old Hwy. 94

Hwy 94 & Cedar Glen

Hwy 94 & Kisker

Hwy 94 & O'Fallon Road

McClay & St. Peters Howell Rd.

Mid Rivers Mall & Highway N

63341

Highway D & DD

63366

403 N Main St.

Hwy K & Winding Woods

63368

3070 Winghaven Blvd. (Lakeside Shops)

7422 State Highway N. (Walgreens)

Hwy K & Waterbury Falls Drive

63376

Mid Rivers Mall Dr & Central School Rd.

63385

Church & Main

Church St. & Fourth St.

Hwy N & Hwy Z

Linn & Pearce Blvd

Meyer & Wentzville Pkwy

Meyer Road & W. Pearce Blvd.

Pearce Blvd. & Leutkenhaus Blvd.

W. Meyer & Wentzville Pkwy

Wentzville Parkway & Schroeder Creek Blvd

