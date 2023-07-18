Sponsored: Kids Smiles Pediatric Dentistry offers state-of-the-art dental care in Sunset Hills

The Sunset Hills office is a modern, fun, and safe environment for children of all ages to receive and experience the highest quality of dental care available.

ST. LOUIS — Kids Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is a modern, fun, and safe environment for children of all ages to receive and experience the highest quality of dental care available. Their staff is dedicated to helping patients and their families have a positive experience.

Our very own Malik Wilson met up with Dr. Kelly Jobe of Kids Smiles Pediatric Dentistry and patients Emily, and her 8 month old daughter, Tatum Leslie, to learn more about infant and child tongue and lip ties, which are common feeding and development issues.

Dr. Jobe explains that getting the infant a child evaluated are top priority. If there is treatment needed, Kids Smiles' treats tongue & lip ties in office with state-of-the-art laser technology.

Kids Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is located at 9735 Landmark Parkway, Suite 16, St. Louis MO 63127.

For further information, call 314-270-5817 or visit kidssmilesdentist.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY KIDS SMILES PEDICATRIC DENTISTRY. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.