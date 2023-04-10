SPONSORED: The perfect place to stay for your fall getaway to Washington, Missouri

The Briggs family transformed one historical building into a charming vacation rental home that fits the entire family!

WASHINGTON, Mo. — A trip to Washington is not complete without the perfect place to stay!

“Restaurants, music venues, boutiques, such great locations within walking distance, I do not know why you would not want to come here,” says Rachel Briggs, Owner of the Washington Guesthouse.

From its charming interior, to the fully equipped kitchen, and the blankets and games, no place will feel like home quite like the Washington Guest House.

But, what is now perfectly polished started as one big and messy project.

Built in 1880, this charming building first started as a home, then became a barber shop, until it housed a radio station for 40 years! But, when Ryan and Rachel Briggs stumbled upon this abandoned spot, they saw nothing but potential.

The husband and wife duo, alongside Rachel's dad, demoed the building themselves before creating the Washington Guest House. Now, the flawless interior is the home to 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and sleeps 6 to 8 people. But, what makes this stay are the details. Because after all, designing a home should be fun! The couple has a secret door for guests to enjoy. PLus, several nods to the building’s rich history in the radio industry.

Whether booking for your girls trip, a place to take the family for a fall getaway, enjoy everything your visit has to offer with the help of the Washington Guesthouse.

Learn more by visiting here.

