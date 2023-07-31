Sponsored: The Urban League presents the Urban Expo Back to School Community Empowerment Festival

Organized by St. Louis Public Schools & Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. August 4 & 5, 2023 at America’s Center.

The Urban Expo Back to School Community Empowerment Festival is designed to provide exposure to outstanding resources that educate and inspire attendees. The Urban League and St. Louis Public Schools, with support from the Regional Business Council, wanted to establish an Annual Event that provides students, families and clients with the very best resources the region has to offer to empower and uplift them coming from the low-income, underserved community. As a result, they have assembled a multi-faceted event that celebrates the life-enhancing resources that both of their organizations offer the community. Monday morning, Tom Bailey with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, shared an inside look about what attendees can expect. He shares the event consists of the RBC Career Hiring Fair, the Urban Expo Back to School Community Empowerment Festival presented by EMERSON, the Thrivent Save Our Sisters Women’s Empowerment Summit and the Warrant Recall Project.

St. Louis Public Schools, under the leadership of new incoming Superintendent Dr. Keisha Scarlett, will have all types of resources and information for families wanting to maximize their St. Louis Public Schools Educational Experience. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet Dr. Scarlett at the Starbucks St. Louis Public Schools Village and free resources to include free back-packs filled with school supplies, free back to school physicals, free haircuts and manicures and FREE SLPS Food + all types of program resources for families to take advantage of to maximize their student’s educational experience.

The Hiring Fair is designed to provide job seekers with the opportunity to have gainful employment on the spot. Over 70 Employers will be there ready to interview and hire qualified candidates. The Hiring Fair will take place in the America’s Center Dome B Pre-function space from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 4th. Outstanding companies will be there with jobs to offer like: Amazon, Mercy, Stifel, At Home Care, McDonalds, Carrolton Bank and more.

Save Our Sisters Women's Empowerment Summit is a one-day power-packed professional and personal development conference featuring amazing speakers. Save Our Sisters Summit will be on Saturday, August 5th at the America's Center in conjunction with the Urban Expo. It's from 9 a.m. – 3pm p.m. Registration is required and it's open to all women 18 years or older. There is limited seating. No walk-up registration on the day of the Summit.

Admission is FREE, Parking is FREE at 3 locations which include on Friday, August 4, 2023 at The 6th & Convention Surface Lot, Saturday, August 5th at the 7th Street Parking Garage at 410 N. 7th Street 63101, and at the East Garage at 420 N. 6th Street 63101. They also have FREE transportation to and from the Urban Expo from multiple pick-up locations, courtesy of St. Louis Public Schools.

Visit ULSTL.com for more information.

