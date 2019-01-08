COLUMBIA, Mo. — 5 On Your Side got a private sneak peek of the new estimated $98 million South Endzone Project at Memorial Stadium, and it is impressive to say the least.

Watch: A tour of the new Mizzou football facility

On the players' side, the new facility will include state of the art weight and locker rooms, hydrotherapy pools, new meeting rooms and offices.

It also appears the new facility has its own barbershop...

For the fans, the project creates brand new seating opportunities, south entrance and a members-only field-level club.

The new facility was just presented to the team for the first time, and is expected to be fully completed by the time the Tigers' first game kicks off on September 7 against West Virginia.

RELATED: How the Stanley Cup stays clean during summer with the Blues

RELATED: Mike Bush remembers when Harry Caray visited Sports Plus in 1993