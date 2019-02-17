JUPITER, Fla. — 16 innings. 31 strikeouts. No runs allowed.

Alex Reyes’ minor league rehab back to the Majors last season was prolific. It could be argued no Cardinals pitcher carried more excitement upon joining the team in 2018. But his return was short-lived.

After a four-inning shutout performance against the Brewers, it was discovered Reyes had suffered a new injury, a tear to his lat muscle. But Reyes never felt sorry for himself and has used this off-season to train as hard — and as smart — as ever.

And now there's great room for optimism regarding Reyes' ceiling in 2019.

“There’s definitely been a throw where I said ‘Ohh, that one felt good!’ And you kind of build off those moments and ride with them," said the 24-year-old.

Reyes started his Spring Training weeks before pitchers and catchers officially reported to Jupiter, Florida. And as of right now, he feels completely injury free.

“My arm has been feeling good," said Reyes. "It’s been able to respond well after bullpens. I haven’t taken that step of facing hitters yet so I can’t stay I’m one hundred percent but it’s been recovering well and everything’s been going in the right track.”

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Cardinals President John Mozeliak told reporters this week that Reyes is on a normal throwing program but that they are watching him closely.

“Right now he has to go out and show that he’s healthy and compete. And we know he can be a very valuable pitcher on our club so we're hopeful he can do that," he said.

“It might be something that makes sense to give him an extra day from time to time. But I think overall the strategy under Shildty and Maddux is to be open-minded and sensible.”

The good news is that, although it’s just the beginning of Spring Training, Reyes appears to be competing just fine for a spot with the big league team.

“Great feedback was that it was business as usual," said Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt on Thursday. "Another check mark. Another good, positive day. Feels good, looks good, and moving forward," he said regarding Reyes.

So if Reyes feels good, and he’s inching back towards his dominant-self, the question remains, is the flame-thrower a starter or reliever?

Mozeliak would only confirm that he would pitch multiple innings.

“My fear is always when you take a starter and say ‘oh, he’s gonna be in the bullpen.’ Then all of a sudden, how’s he going to look the following year?" he said.

"So I still think Alex’s role is TBD. I think you can kind of assume there’s a fork in the road; he’s either starting or he’s probably getting multiple inning usage.”

Whichever role he’s placed within to start the season doesn’t matter to Reyes. But if he truly is as healthy as he feels, there’s optimism in Jupiter he could really help the Cardinals in 2019.

"I would love to be a starter, but again, if the organization feels that’s the right path, then I’ll follow whatever the organization wants, or however they want to do it, I’ll be open for it. I just want to be part of the club," said Reyes.